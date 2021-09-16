Anthony Mackie to star in Twisted Metal live-action series

Deadline reports that Captain America star Anthony Mackie will star in and executive produce Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions’ Twisted Metal live-action series.

“We’re thrilled to have Anthony Mackie on board. His ability to blend comedy, action and drama is perfect for the Twisted world we’re creating,” Asad Qizilbash, head of PlayStation Productions, said.

Mackie will be playing John Doe, an amnesiac character that first appeared in 2001’s Twisted Metal Black. The backstory seems to be much the same as the game, with John joining in the vehicular combat for an opportunity to remember who he is.

“We’ve been big fans of Anthony’s phenomenal body of work over the years and knew he was the only actor who could play a character as complex, funny and compelling as John Doe. Fortunately for us, he agreed,” explained Glenn Adilman, EVP Comedy Development at Sony TV.

Twisted Metal also has the writers from Deadpool and Cobra Kai attached to the project, so the series’ dark humor seems like it’s in good hands. And having a big name like Anthony Mackie involved can only help raise the project’s profile, especially given he’s been tapped to star in Captain America 4.

Sony and PlayStation, meanwhile, continue to make inroads at turning their many properties into adaptations, with a high-profile The Last of Us series on the way starring Pedro Pascal. And though Twisted Metal doesn’t have the same brand recognition as The Last of Us currently, it seems Sony wants to make sure and change that.