According to VGC, the Liverpool-based studio has been handed the reigns to the first Twisted Metal game in over a deceade, and it's supposed to launch in time to coincide with the upcoming Twisted Metal TV series Sony announced a few years back. The TV show – which is set top star Anthony Mackie – is PlayStation Productions' first project.
One person with knowledge of Lucid’s plans told VGC that the revival game would be "built around a free-to-play model" thanks – partly – to Destruction All-Stars’ last-minute shift to become a PlayStation Plus game at launch.
It makes sense that Sony would eye up Lucid for this project; Destruction AllStars put vehicular combat front and center, and despite lacking content at launch, the game was fairly well-recieved by critics and consumers alike.
Whether the game will keep the tone of the upcoming show – which revolves around a character named John Doe and a car thief who are hired to carry a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland – remains to be seen.
The show sounds like a little bit of a departure from the original PlayStation game that hit the console way back in 1995, but we're willing to give it a chance. It's written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the minds behind Deadpool, and Zombieland, after all.