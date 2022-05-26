Horizon Zero Dawn project in the works with Netflix, God of War adaptation confirmed for Amazon Prime

Sony has announced a Horizon Zero Dawn project is in the works with Netflix, and it has confirmed a God of War project for Amazon Prime.

The God of war project was first revealed back in March via Deadline, despite Sony saying the prior year that a TV series or film based on the franchise was not in development.

The company also said it was working on a Gran Turismo pitch (thanks, resetera).

In a streaming presentation, Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO, Tony Vinciquerra, said the success of some of its prior IP collaborations has led the company to realize the potential in cross-collaborations with its gaming IP.

The Uncharted movie helped in this matter with Sony announcing it will soon hit $400 in revenue based on a $120 million budget. Vinciquerra went on to reiterate the company's current pipeline of gaming-related shows on the way like HBO's The Last of Us, the Twisted Metal series coming to NBC's Peacock, and the Ghost of Tsushima movie.

There are currently 10 additional film and and television projects in development with PlayStation in various stages of production and development.