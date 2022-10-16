Toad will sing in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and you will enjoy it

It sounds like The Super Mario Bros. Movie might be a bit of a musical, as Toad actor Keegan-Michael Key confirms the mushroom man will do a bit of singing.

While it isn't clear if the Mario Bros. film will be a full on musical, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb did say earlier this year that it might have a few musical numbers in it, which is sounding a bit more accurate now. Speaking to Variety, Key was asked if the perfect creature known as Toad will do any singing, to which the actor said "he does."

"I got to improvise a song in ‘Super Mario Bros.,’ which was an absolute blast," Key continued to explain. "That was just a stick of fun, that whole thing." The actor also spoke about how he developed the voice, saying he "was working on the voice with my partner and trying to find the voice through the internal journey of the character. And then with the directors [Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic], we sprinkled some things in, we moved it around."

Should Toad do any kind of singing, considering the whole shrill voice that could probably kill a man with its sharpness? Probably not, but that clearly hasn't stopped Key, so you better appreciate the gift we're being given here.

Jack Black, who's taking on the difficult task of voicing Bowser, also said at New York Comic Con that he "did a little bit of rocking," and that he thinks "you'll be surprised to see that Bowser has a musical side" (via IGN).

Not everything is so cheery when it comes to the Mario Bros. film though, as voice actor Tara Strong recently spoke out about the casting of the titular plumber himself, saying on Twitter that "it should be Charles [Martinet]." While Martinet has voiced the character for decades, everyone's least favourite of the Chrises Chris Pratt is taking the reins for the film, a point of controversy for many.