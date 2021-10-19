The Witcher 3 - Game of the Year Edition rated for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

The ESRB has rated the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Though we've known for a while that both new consoles are getting an upgraded version of the action RPG, developer CD Projekt Red has yet to detail what kind of enhancements players should look forward to.

The rating, spotted by Gematsu, was issued today for the Game of the Year Edition. This usually indicates an official announcement is close by, and since – last we heard - CD Projekt Red is planning to release this version before the end of the year, we likely we won't be waiting much to learn more.

That said, the developer recently indicated that it could slip into 2022, as it does not want to repeat the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

The PS5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were rated in Europe today. More info likely coming soon. pic.twitter.com/6MWu9WFUZe — Gematsu (@gematsucom) October 19, 2021

At WitcherCon in the summer, CD Projekt Red announced that the Complete Edition will include some Netflix Witcher-inspired DLC - thought didn't detail it further. The upgraded version, which is also coming to PC, will be free to existing owners on all platforms.

During development, the studio met up with one of the game's most prolific modders to potentially incorporate their highly-rated work into the game in some way.

So far, CDPR hasn't touched on this Witcher 3 re-release, as the developer continues to put out patches for Cyberpunk 2077.