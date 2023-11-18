The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is coming to PlayStation 5 in January

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered has been announced for PlayStation 5, and it's releasing in January.

Sony and Naughty Dog announced the news overnight, a day after the rumored remastered version showed up in the PlayStation Network database.

The remastered game features technological improvements, new modes, and behind-the-scenes features.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered Announcement Trailer

One mode, titled No Return, is a roguelike survival mode featuring randomized encounters. It includes a host of playable characters, some playable for the first time, each of which comes with specific traits. Each run allows you to choose between various stealth and combat encounters against enemies.

Each run offers a decision on the rewards you receive after each encounter, how you spec out your character, and more. Additional characters, skins, and more will unlock as you progress, and you can compete on a global leaderboard as part of a Daily Run.

The other mode is Guitar Free Play, featuring a host of unlockable instruments. You can use audio-FX pedals to modulate your performance and play as different characters in several in-game locations.

The Last of Us art 2 Remastered even features a new set of Lost Levels featuring a chance to check out some playable sequences previously cut from the game. These aren’t fully finished levels but rather early-development slices that include developer commentary.

A director’s commentary across the campaign’s cutscenes from director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, and Laura Bailey is also included.

With the remaster, you can expect enhanced graphics, native 4K output in Fidelity Mode, 1440p upscaled to 4K in Performance Mode, an Unlocked Framerate option for televisions that support VRR, increased texture resolution, increased Level-of-Detail distances, improved shadow quality, animation sampling rate, and more. The game has improved loading times, and incorporates DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The original game's accessibility options return with the remaster, alongside new additions such as Descriptive Audio and Speech to Vibrations, the unlockable Speedrun Mode, and the ability to unlock bonus skins for Ellie, Abby, and their weapons. Photo Mode returns, this time with dynamic lighting, Frame Forward, and Gaze Direction, as well as new frame and logo options.

Pre-orders for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered will be available beginning December 5 for the standard edition and the Remastered W.L.F. Edition. The latter is exclusively available from PlayStation in select markets. It includes a SteelBook display case, four enamel pins, a Washington Liberation Front Patch, and 47 Society of Champions trading cards - eight are holographic.

Existing owners of The Last of Us Part 2 on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to a digital version of the remastered game for $10 upon its release. You’ll also be able to import your saves from the original game.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered releases on January 19, 2024.