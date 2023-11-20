Switching to The Last of Us 2's PS5 version from PS4 may well net you an instant platinum trophy

We now know that a PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2 is coming in January and, if you already own the game on PS4, PlayStation has just confirmed that you’ll be able to pull all of your saves over.

After the remaster was spotted in the backend of the PlayStation Network database late last week, things have moved at a breakneck pace, with its marketing campaign having kicked off with a bang over the weekend. Now, PlayStation has revealed what the processes of upgrading from the original PS4 version of the game will look like once it arrives on January 19.

“Yes, The Last of Us Part II players on PS4 can upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PS5 for just £10 at launch,” the official PlayStation UK account has revealed in a tweet.

The post also includes some welcome news for lazy people, explaining: “you’ll also be able to import your saves from the original game to Part II Remastered,” a mechanic which it pointed out could well net you an instant platinum trophy. I’m sure all of your friends will be very jealous.

Yes, The Last of Us Part II players on PS4 can upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered on PS5 for just £10 at launch.



AND you’ll also be able to import your saves from the original game to Part II Remastered. (*cough* Instant Plat *cough*) https://t.co/5P0MLWaLsG… pic.twitter.com/UVmSQfoexT — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 20, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

After all, if you’re paying a tenner for the privilege of playing a 2020 release that’s been spruced up with a bunch of fresh features and improvements, the last thing you’d ever want to do is start a completely new playthrough so you can take in all of that as intended. Nope, much better to load in at a random point three quarters of the way through the plot and try to remember what was going on, like someone who’s just woken up from a particularly heavy night out.

Among the new stuff you’ll be stumbling across is a roguelike survival mode called No Return, which, according to an official blog post, is “designed to let players prove their mettle in randomised encounters and experience The Last of Us Part II’s combat in a fresh experience”.

There’s also “a new Guitar Free Play mode, which will let you strum the strings across a host of unlockable instruments, use audio FX pedals to modulate your performance, and play as different characters in several in-game locations to customise the mood and feel of your set.”

Plus, you can look forward to some cut content, a host of graphical tweaks, and “newly recorded director’s commentary across the campaign’s cutscenes”.

In other Naughty Dog news, it’s just one of the studios across the games industry to have made cuts to personnel in recent months, having cut short the contracts of at least 25 contractors.