The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered’s cut ‘Lost Levels’ don't sound like much

One of the big new additions promised in The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered are three ‘Lost Levels’ cut from the original game, and we now know the names of this mysterious trio.

If you’ve been living under a rock, TLOU 2 Remastered is set to drop on January 19, with its marketing machine having quickly kicked into top gear since it was revealed and we first began to hear about everything it has in store. Having already confirmed that those upgrading from the original PS4 version of the game could be in line for an instant platinum trophy, PlayStation has now shone a bit of light on the remaster’s restored content.

Nestled within the PlayStation Store listing for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered (thanks, VGC), there’s a line which reveals that the “early-development versions of three new levels not seen in the original The Last of Us Part II” it includes are called ‘Sewers’, ‘Jackson Party’ and ‘Boar Hunt’.

There’s a decent amount that can be gleaned about what the levels will involve based on these names. ‘Boar Hunt’, for instance, and I know I’m going out on a limb here, will probably involve Ellie chasing a big, hairy pig about for a bit, and then shooting or stabbing it with something.

‘Sewers’, meanwhile, gives us a setting, but not much else. The folks over on the The Last of Us subreddit seem to reckon they’ll be in for a fight with some tough infected or at the very least plenty of jumpscares courtesy of wall-dwelling stalkers. If so, that’d at least mean a bit of extra survival horror-infused fun to get your heart rate up.

Finally, there’s ‘Jackson Party’, which at least sounds like it might provide some extra table setting for the cool dance scene between Ellie and Dina that people enjoyed in the original. Maybe you’ll have to head out and buy some last-minute supplies to help the festivities get going.

Regardless of what these levels actually involve, as outlined in the store listing, there’ll be plenty of new developer commentary to listen to as you make your way through the remaster.

TLOU 2 Remastered is also set to feature a new roguelike mode called No Return, which looks like it’ll feature 12 different levels or layouts to traverse, if one developer’s LinkedIn profile proves accurate.