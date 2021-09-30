The Good Life coming to Xbox Games Pass, demo out now on Xbox One

The Good Life, Swery’s debt-repayment RPG-life sim adventure, will be made available on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on October 15.

But, if you are an Xbox One user, you won’t have to wait that long to get a taste of it, because a demo of the game is available on the console now.

PC players can check out the demo during the upcoming Steam Next Festival, which kicks off tomorrow, October 1.

Developed by White Owls and led by Swery, creator of Deadly Premonition, and Yukio Futatsugi, creator of Panzer Dragoon and Phantom Dust, The Good Life an adventure game in which you play as Naomi, a New York-based photographer who has just arrived in the small British town of Rainy Woods.

Her job is to discover the truth behind this town, and to do so, she will trace multiple leads and solve mysteries. Over time, her investigations uncover the village’s two hidden secrets – that people transform into dogs and cats every night, and that someone in the community is a murderer.

Getting to the bottom of this mystery will require you to cook, eat, sleep, shop, farm, and explore the town while taking on photography jobs and other more unconventional quests.

The Good Life is available for pre-order, and alongside Xbox One and Steam, it is coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch