Swery's murder-mystery RPG, The Good Life, finally has a release date

The Good Life, which is being developed by White Owls and led by Swery (creator of Deadly Premonition), and Yukio Futatsugi, (creator of Panzer Dragoon and Phantom Dust) finally has a release date.

As per a new press release, the peculiar "daily life RPG" will arrive on Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC on October 15 – over three years after the game met its original crowd-funding target. The Good Life found itself a new publisher and got a new release window back in June, suggesting that the title was just about ready to launch, after a slew of delays.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Swery himself calls the game a "daily life RPG", and in many ways it looks and sounds like Animal Crossing with a side dish of murder mystery. Which is fine by us.

In the game, you play as journalist Naomi Hayward who is drowning in debt. To help pay the bills, she has accepted a request from The Morning Bell newspaper to "uncover the mystery of a small English town" called Rainy Woods.

In this peculiar township, the locals turn into dogs and cats at night for some reason, and there is a murderer on the loose in the town, too. Though it all seems bucolic and idyllic (you can grow vegetables in your garden, brush up on culinary skills, explore, and go to the local pub and have drinks), there's a darker side to the town, too.

Naomi herself gains the ability to transform into a cat or dog, and she will need to use her canine/feline powers to help her investigation: turning into a cat will gain you the ability to jump and climb, and transforming into a dog will allow you to use your acute sense of smell to track the town’s residents.

It sounds just as off-the-wall and creatively obtuse as Swery's other games then – colour us intrigued.