The Callisto Protocol news coming next week

Maybe we'll get shown some gameplay.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

We may finally get a proper look at The Callisto Protocol next week as news is expected to drop on the game.

News of the impending information came from Glen Schofield, founder, and CEO of developer Striking Distance Studios.

Unveiled at The Game Awards 2020, all we've seen so far is the cinematic trailer, so hopefully, we'll get to see some gameplay next week.

Created by the team behind the survival horror franchise Dead Space, The Callisto Protocol is an all-new take on the genre and is slated for PC and console release sometime this year.

Set on Jupiter’s moon Callisto in the year 2320, the game challenges you to escape the maximum-security Black Iron Prison and uncover its terrifying secrets. with it, you can expect a blend of horror, action, and immersive storytelling.

It also takes place 300 years into the future of the PUBG universe, which makes sense due to the fact Striking Distance was established by PUBG publisher PUBG Corp. in 2019 to work on games set in the PUBG universe.

