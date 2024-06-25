The Batman's Andy Serkis doesn't know anything about the upcoming sequel, but he does know when it starts filming - and it's still a while away

The Batman came out more than two years ago now, and now its own Alfred Pennyworth has shared when the sequel will be filming.

Despite the hard reboot of the DCU, James Gunn has opted to let us hang on to Matt Reeves' take on the world of Batman, as a sequel to 2022's The Batman is still in the works. It was originally meant to arrive in 2025, but received a delay of a full year to October 2, 2026, meaning we've got to wait a further two years before we're able to check the sequel out. Pre-production generally seems to be underway for The Batman 2, though, and there's just been a little update from Andy Serkis, who plays Alfred Pennyworth in the first film, as to when we can expect filming to start for the sequel.

As reported by Popverse, Serkis appeared at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024, where he jokingly said "Well, there is a huge arc which you’ve got – nah, I’m not giving away anything." While he did take the chance to make a little goof, he did give a timeline when the cameras will start rolling: "Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I’ve just found out that we’re probably likely to be starting filming early next year. Therefore, if you do the math, it’ll be a year and a half after that.

"I know that Matt [Reeves] is working really hard on the script,” Serkis continued. “Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it’s going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first film was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."

It's not the plot synopsis you might be hoping for, but at least you can look forward to more from that same world - The Penguin is set to arrive on the streaming service Max this coming September, though the exact release date is still yet to be shared.