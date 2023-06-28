Takt Op Symphony codes for June 2023

28th June, 2023: We added new Takt Op Symphony codes.

Takt Op Symphony is a highly-anticipated new mobile game that anime fans have been waiting years for. Announced back in 2021 and meant to launch that same year, it's the follow-up to the popular anime series Takt Op Destiny.

The stylish turn-based RPG was hit by a number of delays that pushed its release back several years, but now it's finally out on Android and iOS devices. If you want to jump in and get reunited with returning characters Takt and Destiny make sure you redeem some Takt Op Symphony codes to help you out in the classical music-inspired RPG. Codes offer players useful currencies for free like Note Coins, which are used to make purchase in the game's Shop, as well as items needed to train your Musicarts.

Working Takt Op Symphony codes

BAY6TJ2ZP - 20k Note Coin, 2 Sound Conductor II, 1 Random Meteor Crystal Box (NEW!)

- 20k Note Coin, 2 Sound Conductor II, 1 Random Meteor Crystal Box (NEW!) TN5DUK - 3k Note Coin, 1 Sound Conductor III (NEW!)

- 3k Note Coin, 1 Sound Conductor III (NEW!) VGBKN4 - 1k Note Coin (NEW!)

- 1k Note Coin (NEW!) Q63EXRHU7 - 1 Sound Conductor II (NEW!)

Expired Takt Op Symphony codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Takt Op Symphony.

How to redeem Takt Op Symphony codes

Want to know how to redeem codes in Takt Op Symphony? Here's a step-by-step guide for unlocking the codes feature and redeeming codes:

Launch Takt Op Symphony on your device. Complete the opening section of the game where you meet Destiny. During Movement 1 you'll see a new icon appear in the top-right corner of your screen. Click on that icon to access the main in-game menu. Then, select the gift box icon in the column on the right. This will open up a codes menu with a textbox that says 'Enter gift code'. Enter a code into the textbox and then press the 'Confirm' button.

If you entered in a valid code a notification will appear on screen saying 'Gift Pack exchanged. Please check your mailbox.' You will then have to head to the in-game Mail system to claim your rewards. This inbox is accessed via the main in-game menu.

If you get an error message when you try to enter in a code double check you typed it correctly. If you did, then that means the code is unfortunately no longer working. Codes for mobile and gacha games tend to be time sensitive so it's best to act sooner rather than later when you see a code you're interested in.

