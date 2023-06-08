If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Rage of Demon King codes for June 2023

Today we Slay.

Rage of Demon King is a popular free-to-play game based on the smash hit anime series Demon Slayer. All your favourite characters like Nezuko and Zenitsu are available to play in this auto-battling RPG for Android and iOS devices.

Being a gacha-style game, you'll need Summon Tickets so you can pull for new characters to add to your party. And that's where our list of Rage of Demon King codes come in handy, as these codes can help you claim Summon Tickets entirely for free. Codes can also help you bag plenty of Gems and Coins which are needed to purchase in-game items. If this sounds useful then we've got a list of all the latest, working codes below.

Working Rage of Demon King codes

  • DSyzcTYLbm - 500 Gems, 200k Hero EXP, 800k Gold, 50 Nezuko Academy Ver.[Shard], 2 Compressor, 5 Adv. Summon Ticket, 100 Runes Shard, 5 Wheel Coin, 80 Secrets Scroll, 5 Arena Refresh Ticket
  • DS666 - 100 Gems, 50k Gold, 5 Random 5 Star Shard, 50 Break Stone
  • DS777 - 100 Gems, 2 Adv. Summon Ticket, 100k Gold, 10 Random 4 Star Shard
  • DS888 - 100 Gems, 100k Gold, 1 Adv. Summon Ticket, 5 Arena Refresh Ticket, 5 Intel Refresh Ticket

Expired Rage of Demon King codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Rage of Demon King.

How to redeem Rage of Demon King codes

Here's how to redeem codes in Rage of Demon King:

  1. Launch Rage of Demon King on your Android or iOS device.
  2. Click the character icon in the top left corner of the main screen.
  3. On the next screen tap the 'Redeem code' button on the panel on the right.
  4. A Codes menu will then appear with a textbox. Type in a code and press the 'Redeem' button.
If you entered in a valid code a notification screen will appear on screen saying "Congrats!" and letting you know what goodies you've claimed. If you get an error message saying "Redeem code not found" then double check you entered in the code correctly. Codes for Rage of Demon King are case sensitive so make sure you've used capital letters and lower case letters when needed.

