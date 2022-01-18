Call of Duty: Vanguard and Switch were best-sellers in the US during December 2021- NPD

The NPD has released its December report and it finds Switch and Call of Duty: Vanguard topping the hardware and software charts, respectively.

December 2021's report finds total industry spending on hardware, content, and accessories down 1% year-over-year (yoy) to $7.5 billion.

Hardware sales saw a 3% decline when compared to December 2020 to $1.3 billion.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in units sold, but it and PlayStation 5 tied for dollar sales during the month.

In the software sector December growth in subscription and recurrent spending across PC, console and mobile helped offset the decline in premium game sales to keep content spending flat compared to a year ago, at $5.7 billion.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was December's best-selling game followed by Halo: Infinite which was the month's best-selling game on Xbox platforms and also lead sales of tracked titles on PC.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl was the third best-selling title of December, followed by Madden NFL 22 and Battlefield 2042 rounding out the top five. Resident Evil: Village finished the year as the eighth best-selling game for the month.

A look at the best-selling games for October can be found above. The best-selling games for individual consoles can be found in the gallery.

Over $2 billion was spent on mobile titles during December, making it the 10th consecutive month consumers spent that much on mobile games across the App Store and Google Play.

Sales of video game accessories fell 9% yoy to $493 million. The Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was the best-selling accessory of December 2021.