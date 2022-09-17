If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals the 18-strong launch roster

Old friends are back, and they've brought some new pals with them.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Capcom has released a trailer showing off the launch roster for Street Fighter 6.

When the game is released, you can expect 18 fighters to try..

Street Fighter 6 - World Tour Opening Movie: The Meaning of Strength

Here's the launch roster:

  • Blanka
  • Cammy
  • Chun-Li
  • Dee Jay
  • Dhalsim
  • E. Honda
  • Guile
  • JP
  • Jamie
  • Juri
  • Ken
  • Kimberly
  • Lily
  • Luke
  • Manon
  • Marisa
  • Ryu
  • Zangief

If you are interested in hearing about how some of the fighters play, be sure to give our hands on with Ken, Juri, Guile, and Kimberly a read. We also have 20 minutes worth of Street Fighter 6 gameplay footage.

In addition to these fighters, you can create your own in World Tour mode.

A closed beta for the game will be held October 7-10. It will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

