Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals the 18-strong launch roster

Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals the 18-strong launch rosterOld friends are back, and they've brought some new pals with them.
Capcom has released a trailer showing off the launch roster for Street Fighter 6.
When the game is released, you can expect 18 fighters to try..
Here's the launch roster:
- Blanka
- Cammy
- Chun-Li
- Dee Jay
- Dhalsim
- E. Honda
- Guile
- JP
- Jamie
- Juri
- Ken
- Kimberly
- Lily
- Luke
- Manon
- Marisa
- Ryu
- Zangief
If you are interested in hearing about how some of the fighters play, be sure to give our hands on with Ken, Juri, Guile, and Kimberly a read. We also have 20 minutes worth of Street Fighter 6 gameplay footage.
In addition to these fighters, you can create your own in World Tour mode.
A closed beta for the game will be held October 7-10. It will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.
Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.