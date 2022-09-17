Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals the 18-strong launch roster

Capcom has released a trailer showing off the launch roster for Street Fighter 6.

When the game is released, you can expect 18 fighters to try..

Street Fighter 6 - World Tour Opening Movie: The Meaning of Strength

Here's the launch roster:

Blanka

Cammy

Chun-Li

Dee Jay

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Guile

JP

Jamie

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Lily

Luke

Manon

Marisa

Ryu

Zangief

If you are interested in hearing about how some of the fighters play, be sure to give our hands on with Ken, Juri, Guile, and Kimberly a read. We also have 20 minutes worth of Street Fighter 6 gameplay footage.

In addition to these fighters, you can create your own in World Tour mode.

A closed beta for the game will be held October 7-10. It will be available on PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Street Fighter 6 is slated for a 2023 release on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.