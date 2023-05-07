Capcom's president has some high hopes over how many copies Street Fighter 6 will sell

Street Fighter 6 is shaping up to be a strong followup to its predecessor, and it seems that Capcom's president has some high hopes for how many copies it will sell.

As much as fighting game players like to think that fighting games are the hottest thing since sliced bread, for the most part it's a pretty niche genre. The genre does typically retain players quite well, assuming the game is good, but in terms of sheer units it mostly struggles compared to other genres. That doesn't matter much to Capcom's president Haruhiro Tsujimoto though, as he's hoping that the upcoming Street Fighter 6 will sell 10 million copies.

Tsujimoto recently spoke with Famitsu about a range of topics, like the industry at large, and what's coming next for Capcom (thanks, PCGamer). On the topic of Street Fighter 6, the president said that Capcom had "no hesitation," in investing in the fighting game. In terms of sales targets, Tsujimoto noted that "if we can make use of our experience in the digital field, we should be able to aim for 10 million units."

While it's a big figure, it does seem like it should be possible. Arguably its biggest rival, Tekken 7, managed to hit 10 million copies sold last year, but that was a good five years after it was released - presumably Tsujimoto wants to hit that figure a bit quicker than that. For comparison, the only modern fighting games that sit within the top five of sales figures are Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Mortal Kombat 11, the former sitting in first with over 30 million, the latter with half of that at 15 million. So whether Street Fighter 6 can make that sales figure remains to be seen.

Tsujimoto did also note that games like Monster Hunter and Resident Evil have managed to hit such figures, though horror in particular is a much less niche genre.

VG247's Alex got to go hands-on with one final preview of Street Fighter 6, writing, "World Tour is impressive. Like the rest of Street Fighter 6, it seems a carefully considered and masterfully crafted response to the market and the loud criticisms of the last ten years or so. The only question that now remains is how tightly all of these elements get pulled together in the final game. If Capcom can stick the landing. I’m optimistic - and I’m more pumped than ever to find out - in a matter of weeks."