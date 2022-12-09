If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
HOW DO, KEN?

Street Fighter 6 coming in June 2023, introduces Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP

Capcom's next big fighting game arrives next year, and it's still dripping in style.
Dom Peppiatt avatar
News by Dom Peppiatt Features Editor
Published on

Well, there we have it: it looks like today's leak about Street Fighter 6 arriving in June next year was accurate after all. Capcom confirmed the launch date of the upcoming fighting game via a new trailer at The Game Awards, and we're all pretty excited about it.

Running around the beta's hub admiring everyone's horrid creations.

The title is coming to Xbox and PlayStation June 2, quite a bit further into 2023 than we thought it might. I guess we knew it wasn't coming until April at the earliest. There's going to be a bit of a tussle in the summer (after a very packed start to the year, too).

Earlier today, this was hinted at a little prematurely: the PlayStation Store has seemingly put up pre-order listings for the game ahead of time, revealing the three different editions that will be on sale, as well as the game's release date.

You can check out the new trailer below, that shows off a slew of new things in the game: whether its ludicrous mini-games, the return of veteran character Dee Jay, the introduction of new characters (including a massive female brawler), or new fighters Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa, and JP.

Street Fighter 6 comes in a good year for fighting games; we've also got Tekken 8 to look forward to – another game that saw some good footage at The Game Awards.

The various Street Fighter 6 releases that leaked earlier.

You can read more about Street Fighter 6 at the links – including a big old piece from fighting game expert Connor about why the new input delay feature makes SF6 the first proper new-gen fighting game title and how the Battle Hub makes the arcade expereince work online.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Features Editor

Dom is a veteran video games critic and consultant copywriter that has appeared in publications ranging from Daily Star to The Guardian. Passionate about games and the greater good they can achieve, you can usually find Dom listening to records, farting about in the kitchen, or playing Final Fantasy VIII (again).

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information
Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch