Street Fighter 5 update makes combat adjustments and adds new visual filters

Capcom will release a Street Fighter 5 update next week that includes two new filters and battle balances.

The update will fine-tune each character in the roster. In general, the Battle Balance update makes little adjustments to each characters’ move sets and properties. This means that some attacks become faster, while others do more damage or gain new special attributes. The team at Capcom says it has "added a few surprises too," so look out for those.

The game will also see the addition of two new visual filters. The Cel-Shaded Filter adds an anime-esque look to the fighters and their animations, and the Pixel Filter - which you can see above - mimics Street Fighter's old-school arcade roots.

To keep things fair in online matches, these filters are limited to offline game modes only.

The update also comes with new battle theme remixes from the sound team band, Cap-Jams. Up until now, you could only listen to the remixes on the Street Fighter YouTube channel, but starting with this update, you’ll be able to set them as background battle tracks in-game.

With Capcom Pro Tour 2022 coming up, to celebrate Capcom is adding new DLC which includes a special new color for all characters and a new stage. Called Ring of Arcade, it is full of Easter Eggs referencing Capcom’s legacy.

The Street Fighter 5 Battle Balance update is coming March 29, and will be free to all players.