Stray: How to get the safe code and crack the mysterious password in The Slums

Stray is full of platforms to ascend and cat-sized puzzles to solve, and while it all becomes natural to you in time, life as a cat can be a little confusing initially. That said, there's an appealing looking digital safe sealed with a mysterious password hiding away in one of The Slums many alleys, and the safe code to crack it is concealed in a note full of binary code.

If you've not yet met most of The Slums inhabitants, it won't be entirely clear what you should do with this note, or where you can seek the safe code. In this guide, we explain how to crack the binary safe code in Stray's The Slums and retrieve what's inside.

Where do I find the mysterious password and safe code in Stray?

If you're here, you've likely already found the safe in question. Just in case, the safe is tucked away in a small alley to the right of Morusque, the musician robot of The Slums.

This safe won't stay locked for long.

On the safe is a small pink note labelled "mysterious password" for you to collect. Sadly, it's in a bunch of binary that only a 'real nerd' could translate. Those are the words of multiple robots across The Slums, not mine.

The nerd in question is Elliot. This robot is reputable technology genius and hacker, and it seems he can just about fix anything and read any code. His flat is out of the way and very easy to miss, but he's only a short stroll from Grandma.

Start at Grandma, and facing away from her, advance ahead and just past the two robots sat on the floor to your left. The door to the flat is just ahead of them, and you'll be able to get the door open with a few scratches for attention.

Elliot's flat can be easy to miss, but once you know where it is, you won't get lost again.

Once you're inside, don't forget to collect the Sheet Music on the portrait ahead to appease Morusque, then head upstairs. Here, you'll find Elliot.

Show Elliot the note, and he'll translate it for you. Ultimately, the note reads 'DUFER BAR', which is The Slums bar. You'll want to make your way over there, which fortunately, is easy given all the pink neon lights surrounding it.

In case the signs aren't enough, here's where to find Dufer Bar!

Once inside the bar, head over to the neon 'DUFER BAR' sign that sits on top of the bar, to the left. You'll notice there's a scenic framed picture of a beach above the sign, and you can use your mischievous streak to bat it off the wall.

After the picture falls, a code is revealed: 1283.

Seems as though the robots like their framed photos of beaches and cows a lot.

With your new found knowledge, return to the safe and plug in the code. Once the safe opens, you'll be duly rewarded with another piece of Sheet Music; there are eight pieces to find in total!

For more on Stray, don't forget to seek out all of the memories across each chapter if you really wish to dive deep into Stray's story. Also, there are four vending machines to be found while you're in The Slums, too!