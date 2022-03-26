Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition kicks off June 13

Valve has announced its next Steam Fest will take place in June.

Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition will start on June 13 and end the following week on June 20.

As usual, you can expect tons of free demos from all sorts of upcoming games on Steam. This incentive gives developers a chance to start building an audience and gather early feedback on their games.

While you're checking out hundreds of cool demos throughout the week, you'll also have a chance to watch livestreams and interact with the teams behind the games.

To help you navigate through the hundreds of demos, Steam allows you to narrow your search by genre and sub-genre.

You can also lookout for a schedule of developer livestreams throughout the week that you can use to plan ahead and get to know the people behind the games.

The previous Steam Next Fest was held back in February, and to give you an idea of what to expect for June, check out the video above.

Steam Next Fest: June 2022 Edition will kick off at 10am PT, 1pm ET, and 6pm UK.