JETPACK JOYRIDE

Starfield’s ESRB rating reveals details of sex, drugs, and intergalactic violence

Talk about seeing stars… we’ll experience more than just extra-terrestrial sightseeing in Starfield.

Starfield | Bethesda Softworks
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Starfield has finally received an ESRB rating of ‘M’. While that in and of itself isn’t the most riveting news in the world, the rating did reveal some new details regarding the contents of Bethesda’s upcoming RPG.

Starfield's latest tease embraces its fantasy roots.

We are all well aware by now that drugs are going to have a prominent position in Starfield. The fictional ‘Aurora’ drug can be acquired through “stealing or buying it”, and there’s a portion of the game in which the player must work in an “illicit drug lab.” All in all, this implies we’ll be seeing a lot of Aurora throughout our time with Starfield, be it as part of the overarching narrative or as some sort of side business, Breaking Bad-style.

The ESRB rating also tells players to prepare for violence in Starfield. We’ll be using “guns, lasers, axes, and explosives” to combat enemies, and we’re to expect plenty of gunfire, cries of pain, and explosions as a result. Sounds about right for a Bethesda RPG. There’ll also be blood-splatter effects, blood-stained environments, and corpses for players to take caution of.

https://twitter.com/Wario64/status/1655921616642244608/photo/1

If drugs and violence don’t bother you, then the next detail certainly won’t; players won’t always be going to bed alone in Starfield. The game contains “suggestive material in the dialogue” following “sharing a bed with some characters.” Dialogue includes examples such as, “Talk about seeing stars, whew… that was amazing,” and “I’m all for getting a little wild, but next time let’s try it without the jetpacks.” I’m sorry, what? Starfield stars jetpack sex?

So, if becoming the Walter White of outer space or the intergalactic ladies man of your dreams wasn’t already on the table when it comes to Starfield, it definitely is now. What do you think of Starfield’s ESRB rating?

On another Starfield-related note, don’t forget about the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct set to air on June 11.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
