Mark your calendars: Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct set to reveal epic content on June 11

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Microsoft has confirmed the timing for its Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct airing on June 11.

According to the company, you will be able to tune in at 10am PT, 1pm ET, 6pm BST, and 7pm CET.

Starfield's latest tease embraces its fantasy roots.

The show will show a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios' upcoming sci-fi RPG. Starfield Direct will tell us much more about the game than we already know. You can expect plenty of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.

You can also expect first looks from Microsoft's internal studios and its partners, for an idea of what's coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in a follow-up stream.

Afterward, the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will feature in-depth interviews focused on news from the Xbox Games Showcase and game updates from partners.

The show will air live through a variety of outlets and in over 30 languages, and American Sign Language, British Sign Language, and English Audio Descriptions.

Be sure to bookmark the official Xbox YouTube and Twitch channels.

