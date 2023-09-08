Starfield players are building Star Wars, Halo, and hot dog themed ships

Starfield has only been out a week, but players have quickly proved that its ship build can let you make pretty much anything.

The Starfield feature that was quite easily one of the most exciting for many players was the ship builder. People even started building ships before the game came out, they were that excited. But the game is in people's hands now, and lots of players have started pushing the game's ship builder to its limits, crafting some genuinely impressive looking spacecrafts.

You'll probably be very unsurprised that a lot of people are living out their Star Wars fantasies through Starfield, like with this Imperial Star Destroyer build that lets you masquerade as a space fascist.

Alternatively, you can be a space anti-fascist with this neat X-Wing build.

Of course, you could always pretend to be a space dickhead (yes, putting space in front of it does make it different) through a really impressive-looking Millennium Falcon inspired ship.

Star Wars isn't the only franchise that players are drawing from, though. Some have even touched on Halo, specifically the UNSC frigate Forward Unto Dawn.

The Halo UNSC frigate called Forward Unto Dawn has been remade in Starfield by VantaGenesis! It's roughly a 1:4 recreation with Starfields 100m length limit for ship building. #STARFIELD #Halo pic.twitter.com/6Xzv1td8LV — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) September 4, 2023

Or if Halo's pelican is more your style, there's that as an option too.

Someone made the Pelican from Halo in #Starfield



This is so cool pic.twitter.com/dNNZ5ojwB3 — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 2, 2023

Mass Effect fans might also be interested in recreating the very popular Normandy, with this particular build being fully operational too.

Someone made the Normandy from Mass Effect in #Starfield using only it’s ship builder!



Woah! pic.twitter.com/Jc0ykgbQ3x — Karim Jovian (@KJovian) September 2, 2023

Some players opted for the sillier route, which I think is the best thing you can do with a game. Because of that, you can in fact make yourself a hot dog ship, which is possibly the best one I've seen yet.



Except it isn't, because another player made a capybara, so I take back what I said about the hot dog ship (sorry hot dog ship).



And of course, what would a Bethesda game be without a Thomas the Tank Engine themed ship. Oh, and yes, someone has already modded Thomas into the game.



If you need some help with understanding just how Starfield's ship building works, we've got a guide set up that runs you through all the steps you need to know. Alternatively, we've also got a guide covering all of the best free Starfield ships, if you're not much of a builder.