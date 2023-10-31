This Starfield mod lets you become the Walter White of the galaxy, sort of

If you’re keen on trying to become the foremost dodgy space scoundrel in Starfield’s Settled Systems, a true rogue with their fingers in as many illegal pies as possible, well, a new mod looks to let you take your unlawful exploits to the next level.

Odds are that if you’ve played Bethesda’s RPG you’ve at least dipped your toes into the world of contraband smuggling or at the very least visited Neon’s Astral Lounge. If you have, you’re likely familiar with the fact that the galaxy is home to plenty of outlawed substances, the most famous of these being Aurora.

Well, if you grab ‘Conner's Ordinary Conversations - Sale of Substances’, a new mod from ConnerRia, you can trot around the cosmos casually selling all of these drugs. Yes, there’s now a mod that essentially serves as a drug dealer-themed expansion for Starfield. We’re just as surprised as you are.

ConnerRia’s work allows you to craft and sell a bunch of different illegal commodities once you've completed ‘Supply Line’, the Neon quest that introduces you to the dangerous art of manufacturing and distributing Aurora.

Once you’ve cut your teeth by doing Yannick Legrande’s dirty work, you’ll need to assemble enough ingredients to craft your product (I’m told that’s the business term), which can range from refined Aurora to other drugs like Blend and even several variants of rather suspicious powder, at either a cooking station or Pharmaceutical Lab.

Then, your life as the world’s most terrifying door-to-door salesperson begins. Using the base game’s persuasion mechanics, it’s your job to convince the upstanding citizens of the Settled Systems to buy your wares. You can even sell to some unique NPCs, such as Benjamin Bayu and the literal president of the United Colonies, or, if you’re really gunning for evil adventurer of the year, offload your drugs to children (hopefully, it goes without saying that we really don’t endorse this kind of behaviour).

That said, you’ll have to make sure to watch out for the law if you’re doing business outside of Neon, with the act of selling drugs within 20 metres of a guard anywhere that isn’t the galaxy’s most dodgy settlement landing you straight on the wanted list.

So, yes, you can now be interstellar Heisenberg and have a hideout in the Heisenberg star system.

If you’re keen to read more about Starfield, be sure to check out our coverage of its latest patches and must-have mods, as well as our chat with the train enthusiast who recently swapped all of its ships for Thomas the Tank Engine.