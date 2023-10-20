Sick of being told you can’t commandeer certain ships in Starfield? With this mod, you can

It’s frustrating to put in all of the work required to steal or commandeer a ship in Starfield, only to have the game forbid you from sliding into the pilot’s seat for whatever reason. Thankfully, with a recently released mod, you won’t have to worry about that any longer.

While the law enforcement of the Settled Systems would much prefer that you pony up your hard earned credits in order to add to your fleet of cutting-edge craft, sometimes someone just kinda leaves one lying around, and it’s a crime not to take advantage. This is something that modder ferrari365 seems to understand perfectly, having created ‘Seizure Of Ships - Take Over Restricted Ships’.

With the mod installed, they write that: “As long (as) the (restricted) ship has a cockpit and a pilot seat you can reach, you can (probably) take it over right away and add it to your fleet to fly, upgrade and customise like any other ship.”

Naturally, there are a couple of extra boxes you’ll have to check before deciding upon your target, the first of which is that it needs to actually be boardable in the base game, either via the ground or docking while the craft is in orbit.

Second, you’ll need to have finished dealing with the ship’s crew, assuming it has one and they’re not too happy about you having sauntered through their airlock.

Finally, the modder recommends you save your game upon or just prior to hopping into the pilot’s seat of your new acquisition, just in case you taking control of it breaks the game or certain quests, as will happen for definite if you nick a ship like the UC Vigilance.

Since the message saying that you’re not authorised to pilot the craft will still appear whenever you take the controls of one which the limitation applies to, you'll still have an idea of exactly when you’re doing something that could cause issues. So, if nothing else, you’ll know to be on the lookout for things potentially going wrong in your game so you can quickly reload a save.

After all, nicking the ship of the kindly grandma that can randomly show up to offer you a tasty snack could have serious consequences.

If you’re keen to read more about Starfield, be sure to check out our coverage of its latest patches and must-have mods, as well as how much its Crimson Fleet has in common with real world buccaneers, according to a pirate historian.