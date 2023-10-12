There’s now a Starfield mod that turns every ship into Thomas the Tank Engine, because why not

While a lot of the mods that have arrived for Starfield to this point are aimed at making useful quality-of-life tweaks and improvements to the game’s vanilla mechanics, there are already a couple of truly bizarre ones, with a new work taking the hilarity to a whole new level.

If you’ve been a fan of Bethesda games for any length of time, odds are you’ve at least heard of ‘Really Useful Dragons’, an OG mod that replaces Skyrim’s iconic airborne lizards with various characters from Thomas the Tank Engine. Well, now the modder behind it, who fittingly goes by the handle Trainwiz, has released a work for Starfield that turns every ship in the galaxy, including the futuristic craft of the Starborn, into Thomas.

Yes, this is a thing, as you can see the video Trainwiz included in a tweet about their cursed creation.

https://t.co/4JIM24WZB0

I have replaced all ships in #Starfield with Thomas the Tank Engine. Let's all be mature about this now. pic.twitter.com/o54kYRbOQ5 — Trainwiz (@trainwiz) October 11, 2023

“For his crimes against God and his invention of murder, Thomas was smote, thusly,” the modder wrote in the description of their work, which is entitled ‘Really Useful Starfield’. “Rejected from Hell and obviously never going to get into Heaven, they say that the Tank Engine has been banished to wander the stars forever, unable to satiate his bloodlust and unable to find peace in his heart.”

While the mod is basically a very elaborate joke, it looks like Trainwiz has had to put in some pretty in-depth work to pull it off in pre-creation kit Starfield.

“This (mod) replaces every reactor model in the game with Thomas, and so the model itself is centered around said reactor,” they explain, adding that this, coupled with the fact they’ve had to swap out some existing textures for those of Sir Topham Hat's best engine, could occasionally cause some minor issues.

It’s also important to note that the sheer size and unorthodox shape of Thomas apparently make him fairly difficult to fly in third person and modify at a spaceport, so you might want to shelve your plans to immediately assign him as your home ship and seek out some spacers to dogfight.

If your Starfield character has already cemented their place as the Settled Systems’ foremost spacecraft collector, you might want to check out this mod that’ll allow them to summon their craft at will. That’s regardless of whether it boasts a boiler and a slightly unsettling face.