If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
BUMMER

Sony has reportedly decided to skip gamescom this year

No official PlayStation presence.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

It's reported that Sony has decided to skip gamescom this year.

This is according to German publication GamesMarkt (via VGC), which states that PlayStation will not be on the show floor.

Here's another look at the 2023 PlayStation Showcase since it may be the only big showcase Sony does this year.

The last gamescom Sony attended was in 2019 before COVID-19 swept the globe.

Gamescom 2020 saw the show move to an online format because of COVID, and it was changed to a hybrid event in 2021 and 2022.

This year will mark the fourth opening night presentation handled and hosted by Geoff Keighley. It will take place on August 22.

While Sony may not be attending the event, Nintendo will have a presence, along with plenty of other developers and publishers such as Bandai Namco, Giant's Software, and Team17.

This year's gamescom takes place August 23-27 in Cologne, Germany.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch