Nintendo returns to Germany for gamescom 2023 after a four-year absence

Nintendo will be one of the exhibitors at gamescom 2023, it has been announced.

The news was shared on Twitter by the official gamescom account.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 - Classic 2D Events Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch

This will be the first time since 2019 Nintendo has attended the annual event in Germany.

During the show, numerous Nintendo Switch titles were shown, including a look at one of the towns in Pokemon Sword and Shield, a demo for Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition, deep dives for Astral Chain and The Witcher 3, and an additional look at The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

Gameplay footage and additional information for Luigi's Mansion 3 dropped, and we got word on a 2D DLC for Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

Nintendo of Europe also hosted the Nintendo Live: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – gamescom 2019 Invitational tournament.

The company's plans for gamescom 2023 aren't presently known, but there's plenty of time for Nintendo to reveal what's in store.

Gamescom 2023 takes place August 23-27, and Opening Night Live returns the day before on Tuesday, August 22.