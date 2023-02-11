Sonic Origins Plus rating in Korea suggests an extended edition is on the way

The Korean Game Rating Board has given Sonic Origins Plus a provisional rating, suggesting that an extended edition of Sonic Origins is in development.

This is according to a listing on the rating site dug up by Gematsu.

Sonic Origins launch trailer - speed through four remastered titles that defined a generation.

With "Plus" added to the end of the title, it suggests the publisher is going the same route as 2018's Sonic Mania Plus which released with additional content not included initially.

The extended edition could include new features or gameplay mechanics. In addition to more content and fixes for existing problems, Sonic Origins Plus could also include new features or gameplay mechanics.

For example, new abilities or power-ups could be added to the game, providing even more reasons for players to return to Sonic Origins. Alternatively, new playable characters and additional modes, such as a time trial mode or a score attack mode, could give players more ways to enjoy Sonic Origins. Whatever new features they add, SEGA should aim to improve current gameplay.

The original Sonic Origins wasn't too well-recieved at release, due to a myriad of bugs, so an extended edition with released updates, more levels, or gameplay would be very welcome. More content would give players more value for their money while also providing opportunities to revisit areas from the original game with new abilities. Additionally, by addressing some of the criticisms leveled at Sonic Origins and by adding new features and gameplay mechanics, an extended edition has the potential to improve upon what was already a decent game.

A potential date for Sonic Origins Plus is unknown at this time, but it will likely be released sometime soon due to its pending rating.

Released in June 2022, Sonic Origins features four Sonic games in one package. The games are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Each game has been digitally remastered and contains added features, new content and modes, and more.

Classic Mode, Anniversary Mode with a full-screen display, an infinite number of lives, Missions, Medallions, and Museum are some of the new, included features. It also contains medallions. These are earned when completing various missions throughout the included games and spent on unlocking new content from the vault, trying the Special Stage, and more.

Upon its release, players ran into various bugs and issues with GPU usage and other performance problems on PC.

A patch was eventually released, adding some functionality and fixing over 42 bugs.