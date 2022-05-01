Sonic Frontiers is "still set to come out this holiday" despite only having one trailer

While we've only received one actual trailer for it, Sonic Frontiers is still apparently planned for a release this coming winter holiday.

This year might not be moving quite as fast as everyone's favourite hedgehog, but it is steadily getting closer to the holiday season (sorry for reminding everyone it's May now). But the holidays themselves apparently aren't struggling to keep up with the hog. As spotted by Nintendo Life, Sega of America's social media manager Katie Chrzanowski provided a very brief update into the state of Sonic Frontiers, saying that news will be coming "soon," and that it's still coming out this holiday.

"See a lot of people asking about [Sonic] Frontiers, we don't have news on Frontiers today, but don't worry, soon," said Chrzanowski. "It's still set to come out this holiday, so we will have news for you this year, don't worry."

Chrzanowski shared this tidbit during the first episode of the sixth season of Sonic Official, a livestream series that discusses all things Sonic, unsurprisingly.

Sonic Frontiers was officially announced back at The Game Trailers, sorry, The Game Awards in December last year. The reveal trailer didn't really show all that much off, other than some light Breath of the Wild and Shadow of the Colossus vibes. We're still yet to see the blue guy go fast, so fans are a bit antsy about it and are wondering if it will actually come out this year or not. Hopefully Sega has at least learnt some lessons from its slightly spotty history with the games.

In the meantime, we will have Sonic Origins to tide us over, a collection that rounds up Sonics 1, 2, 3 (& Knuckles), and CD, launching June 23. Though if you want to get the games individually, you might want to get on that, as Sega is doing a fun thing of delisting the games ahead of Origins' release.