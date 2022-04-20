Sonic Origins dashes onto consoles and PC in June

SEGA has announced a summer release date for Sonic Origins.

Set to release on Sonic's birthday, June 23, the collection contains Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD.

Each game has been digitally remastered for current generation platforms, and comes with a fresh twist with remastered visuals, added features, new content and modes and more.

Key features include Classic Mode, Anniversary Mode with full screen display with an infinite number of lives, Missions, Medallions and Museum. With medallions, you will earn them by competing for various missions throughout the games. You can then spend medallions to unlock new content from the vault, try the Special Stage and more.

You'll be able to pick up the standard compilation digitally for $39.99/£32.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. A Digital Deluxe version is also on offer, and it will set you back $44.99/£36.99.

The Digital Deluxe version features the games, added difficult missions, letter box, characters in main menu, Island Camera on main menu, character animation in music playback, and exclusive tracks from the Mega Drive titles.

If you fancy, you can also grab the Sonic Origins: Premium & Classic Sound Packs for $3.99/£2.99 which contains exclusive tracks from Mega Drive Titles.

You can pre-order both versions now through here. Doing so will net you the Start Dash Pack which comes with 100 Bonus Coins, Mirror Mode unlocked, and a letterbox background.