Sonic Frontiers coming Holiday 2022 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and PC

Get those chili dogs out your mouth, make sure you've got your rings polished, and strap those sneakers on – we've got more Sonic The Hedgehog coming to you soon.

After we reported that Sega was about to announce a new Sonic game earlier in the week, it's finally happened: the newest game featuring the blue blur and friends has been debuted to the world.

This new game is another 3D entry in the blue blur's catalogue. The story will follow Sonic and his pals as they pursue long-time rival, Dr. Eggman, after he loses control of an “ancient technology.”

Sonic Frontiers will bring Sonic fans an all-new type of Sonic experience set in a dangerous and vast world where anything is possible, and where you will have the freedom to explore and open-zone realm. Check out the trailer below.

“Sonic Frontiers is a huge leap forward for the franchise, delivering an evolved gameplay experience that can be enjoyed by longtime Sonic fans and action-adventure enthusiasts alike,” says Takashi Iizuka, creative officer at Sonic Team USA said in a release.

“With the effort of the talented developers at Sonic Team Japan, we’ve created an all-new style of gameplay experience for Sonic the Hedgehog, where players will be able to explore lush and expansive landscapes with Sonic’s signature speed and abilities.

"There’s sure to be lots of twists and turns around every corner in ‘Sonic Frontiers,’ and we’re excited to unveil more information about the game over the coming months.”

This reveal isn't that much of a surprise. Back in May, Sega announced that it is working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for release in 2022. There were no details – at all – about what this new title is going to be, and Sega even admitted to showing the game off a bit too early. Oops.

It's nice to see it's finally out in the open, then. It's set to release holiday 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintnedo Switch, and PC.

And that's not all; the compilation game Sonic Origins is coming next year, and there's also Sonic Prime, the 24-episode animated series, hitting Netflix in 2022, too. Gotta make the most of that IP fast!