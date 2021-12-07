It looks like Sega is about to announce a new Sonic game

Are you ready to go fast? Stuff your face with chili dogs? Make friends with a big cat? Good, because a new Sonic the Hedgehog game is probably going to be announced real soon.

There's a few things that make us say that. Firstly, a new website registration suggests that Sega is about to lift the lid on another title containing the small, spiky, blue creature. An official Sega domain – on the URL frontiers.sonicthehedgehog.com has appeared, leading fans to think that a Sonic Frontiers reveal could be on the proverbial cards soon.

Additionally, the tireless sleuths on Reddit's premier gaming rumour mill, r/GamingLeaksAndRumours, noticed that the “My Games” section for Sonic the Hedgehog's curator page on Steam has risen from 34 to 35. Hmm.

Next, Geoff Keighley tweeted his glee at being followed by Sonic on Twitter, and the actual hedgehog's account asked if the host had more invites to The Game Awards on December 9. HMM.

So what could the game be? Well, back in May, Sega announced that it is working on a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for release in 2022. There are no details – at all – about what this new title is going to be, and so far the only teaser we've got for the game features Sonic running... and nothing else other than an unexplained symbol flashing up during the trailer.

Following the reveal, Sega said it announced new Sonic the Hedgehog game a bit too early. Could we finally be ready to see what this game is?

The Game Awards will take place live, in-person at the Microsoft Theater on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Keighley has boasted that the marketing megashow will showcase 'at least 40 games', offer 'true next-gen-stuff'.

It's a good time to be a Sonic fan; the compilation game Sonic Origins is coming next year, and there's also Sonic Prime, the 24-episode animated series, hitting Netflix in 2022, too.