SEGA is delisting classic Sonic games ahead of Sonic Origins release

SEGA has announced it will no longer sell select Sonic games digitally after May 20.

The company announced the move in a short press release today, without providing further color.

This means that standalone versions of Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD will no longer be available on digital storefronts after that date.

There are a couple of exceptions: Sonic the Hedgehog 1 and 2 will remain available via SEGA Ages on Nintendo Switch and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will still be playable via Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online +.

Granted, you will be able to pick up all the games being delisted via the Sonic Origins compilation. It will run you $39.99/£32.99 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

But, if you want to purchse the games individually, you have until May 20 to do so. On PC, you can buy ports of the games through Steam for $5 each. If you would rather play the spiffied up versions though, you will want to buy Sonic Origins when it releases on June 23.