NOT TOO-TOO LATE

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 delayed

To implement changes based on community feedback.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Activision and Infinity Ward have delayed the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Originally set to go live sometime around the beginning of February, it will release on February 15 instead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Shipment Map

According to the studio, the delay will help it make several changes based on what it has heard from the community.

The new season will feature all new content with the return of Resurgence, and a new small map for Warzone 2.

Ranked play returns and is coming to Modern Warfare 2, along with new multiplayer maps, modes, weapons, and much more.

Infinity Ward said it plans to share more details on the updates coming to Season 2 in a deep-dive studio blog next week. It will also detail changes to Warzone 2, including the gulag, looting, and loadouts.

