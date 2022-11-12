If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YAR.

Sea of Thieves Season 8 kicks off on November 22

Find out what to expect next week.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Rare has announced a release date for Sea of Thieves Season 8, and as the headline already told you, it will go live on November 22.

As far as content goes, the studio is keeping things under wraps until November 18, when it will host a live stream revealing what to expect.

Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer

The developers will also announce the live results of the current decision point Adventure, Return of the Damned. The decision made by players will decide the fates of both Flameheart and Pendragon.

Did folks side with Belle to stop Flameheart from coming back? Or did they choose to go with Servant of the Flame, which will see Flameheart return as the next antagonist? Either choice will also affect Pendragon's fate.

Tune in to find out the results on Twitch next Friday, November 18, at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK, and also find out what's in store for you with Season 8.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Half-blind/half-dyslexic, bad typist, wine enthusiast, humanitarian, intellectual savant, idiot savior, lover of all things nonsensical, animal hoarder and highly sarcastic.

Become a VG247 supporter and get your first month for £1!

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a VG247 subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Sea of Thieves Season 8 kicks off on November 22

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch