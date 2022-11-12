Sea of Thieves Season 8 kicks off on November 22

Rare has announced a release date for Sea of Thieves Season 8, and as the headline already told you, it will go live on November 22.

As far as content goes, the studio is keeping things under wraps until November 18, when it will host a live stream revealing what to expect.

Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Cinematic Trailer

The developers will also announce the live results of the current decision point Adventure, Return of the Damned. The decision made by players will decide the fates of both Flameheart and Pendragon.

Did folks side with Belle to stop Flameheart from coming back? Or did they choose to go with Servant of the Flame, which will see Flameheart return as the next antagonist? Either choice will also affect Pendragon's fate.

Tune in to find out the results on Twitch next Friday, November 18, at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm UK, and also find out what's in store for you with Season 8.