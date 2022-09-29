Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC in October

Sony has announced that Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC next month.

You will be able to pick the game up on October 27 via the Epic Games Store and Steam, and it's available to wishlist now.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure - PC Features Trailer

Alongside the news, the company provided details of the new features and enhancements that you can look forward to when the game releases.

First off, there are new visuals. You can expect the game to run in 4K at 120 fps, it supports Nvidia's DLSS, features a variable refresh rate, and can be played in widescreen and ultrawide 21:9.

Here are the minimum and recommended specs:

Peripheral and customization options will include full support for the DualSense controller, mouse and keyboard, achievements, and cloud saves on both Steam and the Epic Game Store.

If you pre-purchase the game on Steam or the Epic Games Store ahead of its release, you will get access to four PlayStation icon costumes and emotes to customize your Sackboy. These are Jin, Sam Porter Bridges, Connor, and Deacon St. John.