A Game Trials feature has been added to PlayStation 5, but there's one drawback

A new Game Trials feature is now available on PlayStation 5, and as you probably figured out, it provides the opportunity to try out games before you buy them.

With the new feature, it seems Sony is more or less testing the waters so to speak because, at present, there are only two games available: Death Stranding Director's Cut and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The Death Stranding Director's Cut trial contains six hours of playtime, and you can play Sackboy: A Big Adventure for five hours.

All progress, save data, and Trophies from the trials will carry over into the full game should you decide to purchase the games. You have until midnight UK time on October 28 to download the trials, at which time they will be pulled from the service (thanks, Push Square).

While all of this sounds well and good, there’s just one problem: the trial time starts as soon as you hit the download button instead of when you load the trial up for the first time.

As Eurogamer notes, this could be a problem for folks with less than stellar internet speeds. In other words, should it take a couple of hours for you to download Death Stranding, you will only have four hours to try the game instead of the full six.

But, there is a workaround should you want to play the trial without missing out on content due to download times.

According to reddit user jsnals, before you initially download the trial, you need to make an account with the same region as your main account, and then click on the download trial button on this new account. Then, after download, go to your main account and click on the download trial option. Because you already downloaded it to your PS5 using the new account, you won’t need to download the trial again in order to play it.

The feature also seems to only be available in the UK for the time being. Hopefully, the feature will roll out to other regions soon, and Sony will change it to where the trial doesn't start as soon as you hit the download button.