Sackboy: A Big Adventure could be the next PlayStation game to launch on PC

We've seen a fair number of PlayStation games make the jump from console to PC over the last year, and it looks like even more could set to launch on the platform soon if a new listing on SteamDB is to be believed.

The folks at Resetera picked up a link to a SteamDB listing that seems to suggest Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be joining the likes of Days Gone and Horizon Zero Dawn on PC.

The thread also makes mention of the codename that Sackboy: A Big Adventure used in development ("Marmalade"), which was also listed in the big GeForce leak that took place back in September. Do this seperate strands of evidence point to yet another Sony game coming to PC in the not-too-distant future? It seems to be inevitable, at this point.

There's no official news from Sony about the game at this time, but we do have a State of Play to look forward to later – could something about the PC port of the PS5 launch title manifest there? It remains to be seen.

That said, we do know that Sony is making a concerted effort to get games on the PC – and there's a strong chance other PlayStation favourites (The Last of Us, Bloodborne) could make it to PC at some point in the future.

For now, we have God of War to look forward to in January, and the Uncharted Collection a few weeks later.

But back to the present news: our own Tom Orry was a fan of the 3D platformer, saying that "Sackboy: A Big Adventure [is] yet another title PS5 buyers should seriously consider adding to their collection" in his review last year.