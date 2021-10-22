If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
20 minutes worth

PlayStation's next State of Play will air October 27

Will focus on third-party games.
Quick bit of news for you: Sony will air its next State of Play on October 27.

The stream will last around 20 minutes and will focus on third-party games coming to PlayStation consoles.

As usual, you will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

It will kick off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, 10pm UK.

The last State of Play livestream took place in July and featured 30 minutes of game news and footage. If you happened to miss it, you can view it above.

It mainly focused on Arkane’s Deathloop as there was a nine-minute gameplay demo shown. Alongside a look at the action-adventure game there was news on PlayStation third-parties and some indie games.

