God of War is coming to PC in January

Sony has announced that God of War (2018) will be heading to PC next year.

Set to be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14, PC users can expect a high-performance version of the game in true 4k resolution on supported devices, and unlocked framerates.

The PC version will include a wide range of graphical presets and options such as higher resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, 21:9 ultra-widescreen support, enhancements to the ambient occlusion with GTAO and SSDO, and more.

It will also feature full integration with Nvidia DLSS available on RTX, and the hardware firm’s Reflex low latency technology to deliver a “more responsive experience.”

You can also expect DualShock 4 and DualSense controller support in addition to a wide range of other gamepads, and keyboard mapping customization. KBM players will be able to fully customize the bindings to create a control setup that works best.

Purchasing the game on PC will come with the following digital content:

Death’s Vow Armor Sets for Kratos and Atreus

Exile’s Guardian Shield Skin

Buckler of the Forge Shield Skin

Shining Elven Soul Shield Skin

Dökkenshieldr Shield Skin

More details on the PC version will be shared over the next few months leading up to release.

As of August 2021, 19.5 million copies of God of War on PlayStation 4 have been sold.