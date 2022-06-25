Rumor has it Skull and Bones will be re-revealed in early July

Ubisoft is ready to show off how its pirate game Skull and Bones is coming along, and it will do so in early July.

That's according to sources speaking with Try Hard's Tom Henderson, stating that a livestream full of trailers, gameplay, developer commentary, and a release date will drop the week of July 4 (thanks, resetera).

The stream will also reportedly confirm platforms, which if a game rating out of Brazil is corrent, Skull and Bones will be released for PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S.

Last we heard, Ubisoft had launched an Insider Program for the game which would allow participants to play current builds while providing real data and feedback.

It wasn't long after the Insider Program opened that a tutorial overview of the game leaked online. The footage showed off battles, customization, exploration, and supplied information on various activities such as plundering settlements, participating in world events, attacking forts, and much more.

Announced at E3 2017, the pirate game has been in the works since 2013 and started as an offshoot of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. Instead of being released as a post-launch update, the project became its own title and went into development at Ubisoft Singapore as a cooperative multiplayer game with both PvE and PvP.

Slated to be released in 2018 before being delayed into 2019, the game was delayed a second time into Ubisoft's 2020/2021 fiscal year. Since its announcement, alongside the delays, it was revealed the game had undergone a reboot.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft told investors development on Skull and Bones was going well and suggested the game could release any time between April 2022 and March 2023.