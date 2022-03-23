Rocksteady's Suicide Squad delay confirmed, now slated for release in spring 2023

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed into next year.

This is according to Rocksteady's creative director and co-founder Sefton Hill, who announced the news on Twitter.

"We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023," wrote Hill. "I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience."

New of the delay confirms a Bloomberg report from February which stated the game had been pushed into 2023.

Announced for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X at DC FanDome 2020, the game was originally slated to release sometime this year.

The story in the game follows Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark who must take on an "impossible mission to save Earth" and kill the world’s DC Super Heroes. The Squad is being forced into this action, as there are lethal explosives implanted in their heads that could go off at the first sign of defiance. The original story is set within an open-world Metropolis, and finds the four villains up against aliens alongside the DC Super Heroes they are tasked with taking out.

The action-adventure third-person shooter can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. If playing single-player, you can switch between characters at will as with multiplayer. Each member of the squad will have unique movesets with traversal abilities along with a variety of weapons to customize and skills to master.