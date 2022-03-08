Rocket League season 6 kicks off tomorrow

Rocket League season six, the latest major update for the popular vehicular football game from Psynoix, is due to kick off tomorrow on March 9. This update will bring a new arena, a season six battle pass to work through, as well as new limited time events to look forward to.

This comes almost seven years after the game’s initial release, as it continues to maintain a passionate community of players enraptured with the title.

Neo Tokyo, one of the game’s pre-existing arenas, is getting a makeover in season six. This time around, the stadium will be themed in a comic book style. This will be immediately available at the start of season six and will provide a much needed change of scenery to players as they soar across the sky and miss easy shots on goal in their ranked games.

Speaking of, those who have put the time in and powered through the competitive playlists will be receiving their season five rewards shortly after the release of season six. With that in mind, don’t worry if you don’t get your much deserved rewards straight away!

As for the battle pass, Season six will provide a colourful selection of new prizes for those who make progress through this time around. The Nomad is the star of the show as the featured reward in the pass, but you’ll also be able to net yourself new wheels, decals, and goal explosions among other goodies.

As a final note, season six will also be coming alongside some new limited time modes. However, there aren’t any details on what exactly these will be, so petrol heads will have to keep their eyes on the game to find out what they’ll be able to try out in the near future.

If you’re looking for some new cosmetics to make your car shine with the launch of the new season, check out our Rocket League cosmetic codes page to see if there’s anything you can get your hands on before you head back into the arena.