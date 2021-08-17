Starting tomorrow, you can enjoy Rocket League on PlayStation 5 at 120hz

Rocket League is getting an update on PS5 which should please owners who play the game.

Starting on August 18, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to play Rocket League at 120hz.

This comes via a new Video Quality setting that's being added to the Video Settings menu. Here, you will be able to choose between Quality or Performance modes.

With Quality Mode, you can enjoy the game in 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 4K.

In Performance Mode, the game runs at 2688×1512 resolution (70% of full 4K) at 120 FPS with HDR, and the game UI runs in 4K. If a 1080p display is used, the game will render at 1080p supersampled from 2688×1512.

Not only will the game receive new settings, but as part of Season 4, which is currently live, you can expand your garage with new Starter and Standard Packs.

Here's what you can get:

Road Hog XL Starter Pack (Available today, August 17 for $4.99)

Road Hog XL (Sky Blue Painted)

Yuzo Wheels (Sky Blue Painted)

Hypernova Boost

Lightspeed Trail

Kinda Koi Decal (Sky Blue Painted)

500 Credits

Werewolf Pack (Available August 24 for $19.99)

Werewolf (Crimson Painted)

Voxel Goal Explosion (Crimson Painted)

IO: Infinite Wheels (Crimson Painted)

1000 Credits

And finally, for players on both or either PS4 and PS5, Ratchet & Clank-inspired items are coming to the game in a new bundle beginning tomorrow, August 18. The bundle is free, and you acquire it just for logging into the game.

The bundle includes the Ratchet & Clank Punk Decal for Octane, Negatron Collider Boost, Clank Balloon Topper, and the Ratchet Balloon Topper.

It will be available to all PlayStation owners until January 3, 2022.