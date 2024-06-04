Rise of Kingdoms codes for June 2024

Rise of Kingdoms is a strategy-based mobile game reminiscent of the Civilization series. In Rise of Kingdoms, you’ll pick a historical civilization, fight other players in the game’s massive seamless map, and guide your empire to victory.

When starting out as a new player in Rise of Kingdoms, it can be tricky to earn enough resources (especially with the threat of other players!). Luckily, you can use Rise of Kingdoms codes to stock up on resources like gems, keys, wood, and food.

You can typically find these codes in developer Lilith Games’ Discord server, but we’ve gone ahead and rounded up every current and expired Rise of Kingdoms code right here so you can get right back to protecting your kingdom.

All working Rise of Kingdoms codes

Currently, there aren’t any active Rise of Kingdoms codes that we know about. If the developers do add any new codes to the game, we’ll be sure to update this page!

All expired Rise of Kingdoms codes

3sENgwrXUF

Rokvictory

Vqac8DfwsB

PlayRoK4PC (PC only)

rZbyJznaxU

25UPGXCaRx

sgbv6dbjxf

Newyearah9

2023xnsfss

umis9g2q23

Lilith10th

dragonboat

rok2023hbd

95pjttn25p

Rokcommand

28GDB6DN8L

X8MQEYPSDN

bds6q2s2a6

LLS11YxROK

ramadan024

greece4rok

L4YTRiOgac

How do I redeem codes in Rise of Kingdoms?

Not sure how to redeem codes in Rise of Kingdoms? Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Launch Rise of Kingdoms. If you haven’t already, pick your civilization and complete the game’s tutorial. Click your avatar icon in the top left corner of the screen. Image credit: VG247/Lilith Games Click the Settings button in the bottom right corner of the menu that pops up. Image credit: VG247/Lilith Games Click the Redeem button in the bottom row. Image credit: VG247/Lilith Games Enter your code in the field and hit “EXCHANGE.” Image credit: VG247/Lilith Games

