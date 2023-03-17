Return to Silent Hill film has cast its main characters

Return to Silent Hill, the film based on the Silent Hill 2 game from Konami, has started casting actors for the movie.

According to Deadline, the Christophe Gans directed film will star Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw).

Filming is slated to start in April with locations in Eastern Europe and Germany.

Based on Silent Hill 2, return to Silent Hill tells the story of James Sunderland, whose wife has passed away. After receiving a letter from her three years after her death, it takes him back to the town of Silent Hill that has been transformed by evil.

He finds the town riddled with scary scenes, and monsters old and new.

The film was written by Gans, Sandra Vo-Anh, and William Josef Schneider. Gans has been working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami.

Victor Hadida, producer of The Crow and Silent Hill franchises, will produce under his Davis Films banner. Molly Hassell of Hassell Free Productions and David Wulf will produce as well.

The first Silent Hill film was released in 2006 and starred Sean Bean and Radha Mitchell. It made over $100M.