Desperate for more Silent Hill 2 remake deets? You'll have to wait until Konami fancies sharing

For those of you looking for news on the Silent Hill 2 remake, you might need to wait a touch longer, as developer Bloober Team has asked for "a bit more patience."

After several rumours and leaks, a remake of Silent Hill 2 was finally announced last year, with Bloober Team helming development. Since then, we haven't really heard all that much about it, and it seems that players are starting to get a bit impatient. Bloober Team has recently shared a brief message to its Twitter, where it provided an update on the development of Silent Hill 2. "As Bloober Team, we are proud to be a part of Konami's plans for the Silent Hill franchise," reads the start of the statement.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"On behalf of our development team, we would like to clarify that the production is progressing smoothly and in accordance with our schedule. We understand that many players around the world are eagerly anticipating news about the game, and we appreciate your dedication. However, we kindly ask for a bit more patience. Once Konami, as the game's publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile. Thank you for your understanding and support!"

Essentially, when it comes to new Silent Hill 2 remake details, it's out of Bloober Team's hands, even if it might currently have something to show off. For now, you'll just need to hold off and wait to hear more. It's not like there aren't plenty of Silent Hill projects on the way anyway; there's the more indie-flavoured Silent Hill: Townfall, or Silent Hill F, which brings the series to Japan for the first time. There's also the currently airing Silent Hill: Ascension, but uh, it sounds like a bit of a nightmare.

Silent Hill 2 remake doesn't have any kind of release window, but whenever it does come out it will be available on PS5 and PC.