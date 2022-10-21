Resident Evil 4 Remake’s dialogue could remain as goofy as ever

Resident Evil 4 is unabashedly one of the best games in the series, and one of the best horror games of all time. It marks Capcom somewhat moving away from the setting of prior games and expanding its horizons, while still quintessentially feeling like a Resident Evil game.

We sat down to talk about our expectations of the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

A highlight of Resident Evil 4 for many has to be its rather goofy dialogue and various moments of comedy. It’s questionable as to how many of these were intended, but it worked out in its favour. Many uncharacteristically amusing quotes have emerged from the game, and while it’s a horror title through and through, there’s no denying that Resident Evil 4 continually makes you laugh, too.

Remember when Leon nearly fell to his death, just before claiming he “won’t fall for this old trick,” or when he commences the fight with El Gigante, and pauses to note that, “hey, it’s that dog.” Out of context, these perhaps don’t seem all that comical, but as you’re fending off El Ganados left, right, and centre, these uncharacteristic quips gave Resident Evil 4 yet another reason for many - even those who weren’t huge fans of horror - to give it a go.

With all of this in mind, I recently spent some time with the very beginning of the Resident Evil 4 Remake. I got to mess around with Leon’s evolved knife, get up close and personal with chainsaw man’s beady eyes, and ultimately, I got to experience the sweet relief of hearing Leon say, “Where’s everyone going? Bingo?” once again.

This is a tiny line, but it’s a piece of dialogue that certainly got my hopes up that the rest of the Resident Evil 4 Remake might hold onto its moments of comic relief. As much as I’d like to avoid a rendezvous with the weirdo that is Salazar again, I simultaneously can’t wait to hear him scream “die, you worm,” at Leon Kennedy all over again.